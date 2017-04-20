CORRECTED-BRIEF-CMC Markets rejigs management structure with two new executive roles
* Board has agreed to reorganise executive management team's responsibilities to support delivery of group's strategy
April 20 SDL Plc:
* Disposal of social intelligence
* Announces an agreement to sell its social intelligence activities to Social Data Intelligence LLC
* Completion of transaction is expected on May 2, 2017
* Immediate cash consideration for social intelligence business disposal is 1 stg
* Immediate cash consideration for social intelligence business disposal is 1 stg

* Has agreed to subscribe for a $1 million unsecured 2027 loan note issued by SDIL
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 26 (Fitch) The planned acquisition by BAWAG P.S.K. (A-/Stable/a-) of Suedwestbank AG, a small German regional bank based in Stuttgart, would be consistent with BAWAG's strategic expansion plans beyond Austria, particularly in Germany, one of the bank's main growth markets. BAWAG announced the planned acquisition and ongoing negotiations with Suedwestbank's shareholders on 24 May 2017. Suedwestbank has been operating since 19