Fitch: BAWAG's Planned Acquisition of Suedwestbank In Line with Strategy

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 26 (Fitch) The planned acquisition by BAWAG P.S.K. (A-/Stable/a-) of Suedwestbank AG, a small German regional bank based in Stuttgart, would be consistent with BAWAG's strategic expansion plans beyond Austria, particularly in Germany, one of the bank's main growth markets. BAWAG announced the planned acquisition and ongoing negotiations with Suedwestbank's shareholders on 24 May 2017. Suedwestbank has been operating since 19