May 19 SDX Energy Inc :

* Q1 net revenues $8.1 million versus $2.1 million

* Q1 net realized average oil price/service fees per barrel $44.38 versus $24.46

* Q1 total comprehensive income $26.9 million versus loss of $0.9 million last year