BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 3 Seaboard Corp
* Seaboard Corp says earnings per common share $ 71.84 for three months ended april 1, 2017
* Seaboard Corp says board of directors has authorized and declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.50 per share of its common stock
* Seaboard Corp says qtrly net sales $1,399 million versus. $1,319 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results