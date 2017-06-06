June 6 Seachange International Inc:

* Seachange International reports first quarter fiscal 2018 results

* Q1 non-gaap operating loss per share $0.05

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.16

* Q1 revenue $16.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $16.8 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2018 revenue $80 million to $90 million

* Sees q2 2018 revenue $17 million to $20 million

* Sees q2 u.s. Gaap loss from operations to be in range of $0.13 to $0.07 per basic share

* Seachange international inc sees fy 2018 gaap loss from operations to be in range of $0.37 to $0.25 per basic share

* Sees 2018 u.s. Gaap loss from operations to be in range of $0.37 to $0.25 per basic share

* Seachange sees full fiscal 2018 non-gaap operating income to be in range of a loss of $0.10 per basic share to income of $0.02 per diluted share

* Seachange international inc sees q2 non-gaap loss from operations to be in range of $0.03 to $0.09 per basic share

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.08, revenue view $18.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.08, revenue view $18.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2018 earnings per share view $-0.21, revenue view $79.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S