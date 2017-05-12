May 12 Seacor Holdings Inc:
* Seacor Holdings Inc says on May 10, 2017, in connection
with spin-off, seacor entered into several agreements with
Seacor Marine
* Seacor Holdings Inc - in connection with spin-off, andrew
R. Morse, R. Christopher Regan resigned from board of co, joined
board of Seacor Marine
* Seacor Holdings Inc - board of co decreased size of board
from seven directors to five directors
* Seacor Holdings Inc - in connection with spin-off,
matthew R. Cenac, chief financial officer of Seacor tendered his
resignation
* Seacor Holdings Inc - Seacor Marine expects to pay co an
aggregate monthly fee of $555,000 for services provided under
transition services agreement
* Seacor Holdings - Seacor Marine expects co to pay it
monthly fee of $30,000 for services provided under Seacor marine
transition services agreement
Source text: (bit.ly/2r9cSqz)
