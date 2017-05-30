BRIEF-C&C Group says Kenny Neison resigns as CFO
* Kenny Neison has today notified Board of his resignation as Chief Financial Officer
May 30 SeaDragon Ltd:
* FY revenue from ordinary activities NZ$4.3 million, down 23.3 percent
* FY net loss attributable NZ$6.7 million versus loss of NZ$5.5 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 22 U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on Thursday he would support taking action against U.S. automaker Ford's decision to move some production to China if the shift was because of "non-economic reasons."