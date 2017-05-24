BRIEF-Glencore's Glasenberg appointed to Rosneft board -RIA
* Glencore CEO Ivan Glasenberg has been appointed to the Rosneft board of directors, RIA news agency reported;
May 25 Seadragon Ltd:
* Expect normalised EBITDA for FY to 31-March-17 to be in range of a loss of NZ$4.3m to NZ$4.5m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Glencore CEO Ivan Glasenberg has been appointed to the Rosneft board of directors, RIA news agency reported;
* Kenny Neison has today notified Board of his resignation as Chief Financial Officer