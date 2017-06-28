UPDATE 2-Conagra profit jumps, but shares fall as margins disappoint
June 29 Chef Boyardee pasta maker Conagra Brands Inc reported a 29 percent rise in quarterly profit as it cut back on promotions and jettisoned low-margin products.
June 28 Seadrill Ltd
* Has amended revolving credit facility provided to North Atlantic Drilling ltd., a majority owned subsidiary, to mature on july 31, 2017 and increased it to $150 million
* This interim funding arrangement has been put in place while broader restructuring negotiations continue at both companies
* The facility was originally entered into on January 31, 2017 for $25 million maturing on March 31, 2017. On April 25, 2017 the facility was amended to mature on June 30, 2017 and increased to $50 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 29 Chef Boyardee pasta maker Conagra Brands Inc reported a 29 percent rise in quarterly profit as it cut back on promotions and jettisoned low-margin products.
* IGN Entertainment and Twitter partner on global live stream at san diego comic-con 2017