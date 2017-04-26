BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 26 North Atlantic Drilling Ltd
* North Atlantic Drilling announces today that it has amended revolving credit facility provided by Seadrill Limited, its majority shareholder, to mature on June 30, 2017 and increased it to $50 million
* Interim funding arrangement has been put in place while broader restructuring negotiations continue at both companies
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results