May 24 Seadrill Partners LLC
* Says discussions with its lending banks are well advanced
and they are targeting execution of an agreement during June
2017, prior to implementation of broader Seadrill Limited
restructuring
* Says plans to make a decision regarding the distribution
to its members when the agreement is reached
* Says plans to maintain its current distribution level once
an agreement is reached with its lending banks
* Seadrill Partners has deferred its first quarter 2017
distribution decision until an agreement is reached with its
lending banks to insulate itself from potential events of
default by Seadrill Limited should Seadrill Limited require the
use of in court processes, such as schemes of arrangement or
chapter 11 proceedings, to implement its restructuring
Reporting By Nerijus Adomaitis