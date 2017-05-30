EU mergers and takeovers (June 22)
BRUSSELS, June 22 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
May 31 Seafarms Group Ltd
* Seeks trading halt pending an announcement to market regarding a proposed capital raising transaction that is material to company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, June 22 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
June 22 Tesla Inc took a step closer toward establishing an electric vehicle manufacturing plant in China with its announcement on Thursday that it is in exploratory talks with the Shanghai municipal government.