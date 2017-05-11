BRIEF-Xuchang Yuandong Drive Shaft's board elects chairman, vice chairman
* Says board elects Liu Yansheng as chairman, Zhao Baojiang as vice chairman
May 11 Seafarms Group Ltd
* Project sea dragon receives its commonwealth environmental approval
* Two-year construction period for stage 1 at Legune Station expected to create about 400 full time construction jobs and 300 full time operation jobs
* At full scale and at full operation project sea dragon estimated to create about 700 jobs for local people on ground at legune station
* Project sea dragon is estimated to create 300 jobs at a darwin based hatchery and breeding facilities and 500 jobs in Kununurra Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it cuts share issue size to 835.0 million yuan ($122.34 million) from 1.3 billion yuan previously