Feb 24 Seair Inc:

* Seair announces default on senior debt

* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan

* Aggregate principal amount of senior debt is $215,125, with accrued interest $9,273 matured on February 21,