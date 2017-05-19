BRIEF-Constellation Alpha Capital announces pricing of $125 mln initial public offering
* Constellation Alpha Capital Corp announces pricing of $125 million initial public offering
May 19 Sealand Securities Co Ltd
* Says biggest shareholder plans to add another 2 percent stake in the company within 12 months from May 19
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2pSDvmg
* Target Capital announces changes to the board of directors and officers