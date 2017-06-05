BRIEF-Regulator accepts Haitong Unitrust International Leasing's Hong Kong share offering
* Says securities regulator accepts application for Haitong Unitrust International Leasing Corp's Hong Kong share offering
June 5 Sealand Securities Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 8
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 9 and the dividend will be paid on June 9
TOKYO, June 23 Asian market players generally welcome a decision to move to repo rates as a benchmark for short-term U.S. interest rates, though they are sceptical the planned reference point will end use of scandal-tainted Libor in the foreseeable future.