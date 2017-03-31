US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
March 31 Seamec Ltd
* Says has purchased a bulk carrier and renamed same as 'seamec Gallant'
* Says cost of ship is us $ 9.250 million
* Says charter commences from 31st march, 2017
* Says the firm contract value per year would be about us $ 2.007 million, for 3 years about us$ 6.022 million
* Says charter has inbuilt provision for linking charter rate for upward revision as per terms of contract
* Says has entered into a time charter of the said ship with clipper bulk shipping ltd, bahamas for a period of 36-39 months Source text: bit.ly/2nDcejz Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)