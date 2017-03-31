March 31 Seamec Ltd

* Says has purchased a bulk carrier and renamed same as 'seamec Gallant'

* Says cost of ship is us $ 9.250 million

* Says charter commences from 31st march, 2017

* Says the firm contract value per year would be about us $ 2.007 million, for 3 years about us$ 6.022 million

* Says charter has inbuilt provision for linking charter rate for upward revision as per terms of contract

* Says has entered into a time charter of the said ship with clipper bulk shipping ltd, bahamas for a period of 36-39 months Source text: bit.ly/2nDcejz Further company coverage: