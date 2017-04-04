US STOCKS-Wall St drifts before long weekend, but consumer stocks up
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
April 4 Seamec Ltd
* Says entered into contract for charter hire of vessel Revelation with carbon industrial engineers for job in west coast of india
* Says value of charter during firm period is INR 10.4 million
* Says tenure of contract is for 30 days
* Says contract will commence around april 10, 2017 Source text - (bit.ly/2nEmjfg) Further company coverage:
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Changes headline, updates prices)