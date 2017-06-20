UPDATE 5-Ahead of Modi visit, U.S. sees no threat to Pakistan from arms deal with India
* Unarmed drones would help watch Chinese navy (Adds details from White House briefing)
June 20 Seamec Ltd:
* Says intimation on deployment of vessel SIII
* Says entered contract for charter hire of vessel Seamec III with L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering
* Says tenure of contract is 7 days with option for extension; contract to start from around June 22
* Says value of charter during firm period is 10.1 million rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unarmed drones would help watch Chinese navy (Adds details from White House briefing)
* Indexes: Dow down 0.01 pct, S&P up 0.16 pct, Nasdaq up 0.46 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)