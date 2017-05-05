May 5 Seamless Distribution Ab

* Seamless begins preparatory work to list Seamless Distribution Systems

* The decision has been taken on the basis of the mandate it was given by the AGM on April 20, 2017

* Has decided to initiate the process of listing its subsidiary, Seamless Distribution Systems AB (SDS) on NASDAQ’s First North market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)