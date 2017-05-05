Canada names Judith LaRocque as interim chair of media regulator
June 19 The Canadian government appointed Judith LaRocque on Monday to act as interim chair of the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) for four months.
May 5 Seamless Distribution Ab
* Seamless begins preparatory work to list Seamless Distribution Systems
* The decision has been taken on the basis of the mandate it was given by the AGM on April 20, 2017
* Has decided to initiate the process of listing its subsidiary, Seamless Distribution Systems AB (SDS) on NASDAQ’s First North market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
June 19 The Canadian government appointed Judith LaRocque on Monday to act as interim chair of the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) for four months.
* Sharp President Terry Gou says to apply for relisting on Tokyo bourse first section on June 29 or 30 - Jiji Further company coverage: