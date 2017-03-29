BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
March 29 Seamless Distribution Ab
* Seqr integrates Masterpass to create the first digital wallet for shopping in all channels across multiple markets
* Masterpass is a digital payment service from Mastercard Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes