April 18 Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp
:
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp announces time charter
contract for one of its capesize vessels
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp - entered into a time
charter contract with a major European charterer, for one of its
capesize dry bulk vessels
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp - contract for a period of
about eighteen months to about twenty-two months
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp - contract is for 180,000
DWT capesize vessel M/V Lordship and is expected to commence in
June 2017
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings - based on prevailing spot rate
for capesize vessels, contract could contribute more than $10
million of net revenues to company
