BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 25 Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp :
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp announces new board appointment
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp - appointment of Ioannis Kartsonas as a member of board of directors, effective may 4, 2017
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp - Kartsonas' appointment expands board to five members, consisting of three independent directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
