BA cancels all scheduled flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick airports on Saturday
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Saturday following a global IT system failure.
March 21 Sears Canada Inc:
* Sears Canada enters into credit agreement
* Sears Canada - entered a credit agreement with KKR Capital Markets Llc and GACP Finance Co., Llc for five-year secured term loan of up to $300 million
* Sears Canada Inc- loan is available in two tranches
* Sears Canada Inc - first tranche of $125 million has been drawn in full today
* Sears Canada Inc - second delayed-draw tranche of up to an additional $175 million may be drawn at corporation's option Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.