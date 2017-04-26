BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 26 Sears Canada Inc:
* Sears Canada announces growth in same store sales, units sold in fourth quarter 2016 results
* Q4 loss per share C$0.45
* Q4 same store sales rose 1.3 percent
* Q4 revenue fell 16.2 percent to C$744 million
* Sears Canada Inc - will reinvest some of cost savings from 2016 in new businesses and categories, such as Initium and a new off-price business
* Sears Canada- achieved annualized cost reductions of $159.6 million for 2016, which exceeded upper range of targeted annualized costs savings of $155.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results