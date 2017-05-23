May 23 Sears Holdings Corp:
* Announced agreements to extend a portion of its $500
million 2016 secured loan facility and annuitize $515 million of
its pension obligations
* Sears Holdings - "Actions serve to reduce size of
company's debt and pension obligations, as well as future risk
associated with company's liabilities"
* Says Sears Holdings extends debt maturity and derisks
pension obligations
* Sears Holdings Corp says targeting a reduction in our
outstanding debt and pension obligations of $1.5 billion for
fiscal 2017
* Sears Holdings - on May 22, some Holdings' units entered
into agreement to repay $100 million of $500 million 2016
secured loan facility at maturity in July 2017
* Sears Holdings Corp - certain Holdings' subsidiaries
entered into agreement to extend maturity of remainder of $500
million 2016 secured loan until Jan 2018
* Sears Holdings Corp - On May 15, company entered into an
agreement to annuitize $515 million of pension liability with
Metropolitan Life Insurance Company
* Sears - agreement to annuitize $515 million of pension
liability with MLIC,under which MLIC will pay future pension
benefit payments to about 51,000 retirees
