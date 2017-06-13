June 13 Sears Holdings Corp-
* Sears Holdings provides strategic restructuring update
* Sears Holdings Corp - on track to achieve $1.25 billion
in annualized cost savings in 2017
* Sears Holdings provides strategic restructuring update
* Sears Holdings Corp - actions include elimination of
approximately 400 full-time positions at our corporate offices
and support functions globally
* Sears Holdings Corp - certain positions at field
operations will be impacted by th restructuring actions
* Sears Holdings Corp - majority of eliminated positions are
related to corporate workforce at sears holdings' headquarters
in hoffman estates
* Sears Holdings -as part of restructuring, first eliminated
open positions and reduced contract employees in an effort to
minimize impact on employees
* Sears Holdings Corp - sears holdings has actioned nearly
$1.0 billion in annualized cost savings to date
* Sears Holdings - continue to evaluate strategic options
across our portfolio to unlock value from our assets through
partnerships, joint ventures or other means
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: