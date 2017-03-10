March 10 Sears Hometown And Outlet Stores Inc
:
* Sears Hometown And Outlet Stores, Inc. Reports preliminary
fourth quarter and full 2016 fiscal year results and announces
annual meeting date
* Q4 same store sales fell 4.1 percent
* Qtrly comparable store sales decreased 4.1
* Sears Hometown And Outlet Stores Inc - net sales in q4 of
2016 decreased $49.4 million
* Do not plan additional openings in 2017
* Q4 loss per share $2.02
* Qtrly loss per share $2.02
* Continue to selectively identify new trade-area
opportunities in 2017
* Sears Hometown And Outlet Stores Inc - total merchandise
inventories were $373.8 million at January 29, 2017 and $434.8
million at January 30, 2016
* Sears Hometown And Outlet Stores Inc - anticipate new
lease-to-own contract will provide incremental margin benefit in
2017
