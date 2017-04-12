BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 13 Sears Hometown And Outlet Stores Inc
* Sears Hometown And Outlet Stores - on april 10, CFO ryan robinson, advised co that he is resigning his employment with co effective April 28, 2017
* Company has commenced an external search for a new chief financial officer
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results