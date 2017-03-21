March 21 Sears Holdings Corp:

* Historical operating results indicate substantial doubt exists related to the company's ability to continue as a going concern- SEC filing

* If co continues to experience operating losses, co may not be able to access additional funds under amended domestic credit agreement

* "Failure to generate additional liquidity could negatively impact our access to inventory or services" - SEC filing