BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
March 21 Sears Holdings Corp:
* Historical operating results indicate substantial doubt exists related to the company's ability to continue as a going concern- SEC filing
* If co continues to experience operating losses, co may not be able to access additional funds under amended domestic credit agreement
* "Failure to generate additional liquidity could negatively impact our access to inventory or services" - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2n5avn3) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.