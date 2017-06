May 4 SeaSpine Holdings Corp

* Qtrly net loss per share $0.79

* SeaSpine reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 revenue rose 1.6 percent to $31.9 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 0 to 3 percent

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $129 million to $133 million