Mother of Uber CEO killed in boating accident -newspaper
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
April 5 Seattle Genetics Inc
* Seattle Genetics Inc - CEO Clay B. Siegall's 2016 total compensation $9.6 million versus $6.9 million in 2015 - SEC Filing Source text: [bit.ly/2nLu7vX] Further company coverage:
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)