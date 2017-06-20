WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 20 Seattle Genetics Inc:
* Seattle Genetics submits supplemental biologics license application to FDA for Adcetris® (brentuximab vedotin) in cutaneous t-cell lymphoma
* Seattle Genetics Inc - adcetris is currently not approved for treatment of ctcl
* Seattle Genetics- trial achieved primary endpoint with adcetris treatment arm demonstrating highly statistically significant improvement for adcetris
* Seattle Genetics- bla based on trial results from phase 3 alcanza,phase 2 investigator-sponsored studies in cutaneous t-cell lymphoma for adcetris Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.