May 9 Seaworld Entertainment Inc:
* Seaworld Entertainment Inc reports first quarter 2017
results
* Q1 loss per share $0.72
* Q1 revenue $186.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $205.8
million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.55 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Seaworld Entertainment Inc - remains on pace to achieve
its cost optimization program net cost savings targets for year.
* Seaworld Entertainment Inc - for full year of 2017,
company expects adjusted ebitda in range of $330 million to $360
million
* Seaworld Entertainment - attendance for Q1 declined by
about 14.9pct, primarily due to a shift in timing of easter
holiday into Q2 of 2017
