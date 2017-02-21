Feb 21 SEB SA:

* FY sales: 5.00 billion euros ($5.29 billion), +4.8 pct as reported and +6.1 pct like-for-like

* FY operating result from activity: 505 million euros, +18 pct as reported +47 pct lfl

* FY net profit: 259 million euros, +26 pct

* In 2017 the group is aiming for further organic sales growth and an increase in its operating result from activity, in its former scope as well as in its new configuration.

* Decided to propose to the annual general meeting of May 11, 2017 the distribution of a dividend of 1.72 euro per share in respect of the 2016 financial year, an increase of 11.7 pct

* Confirms that the consolidation of WMF should be accretive by over 20 pct - before the impact of the purchase price allocation - on earnings per share as of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9450 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)