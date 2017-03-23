March 23 SEC Files Lawsuit Accusing Two Israeli Residents Of Insider Trading Ahead Of Intel's

* Agreement to buy Mobileye - court filing

* SEC says Ariel Darvasi, Amir Waldman conducted "remarkably timed" purchases that resulted in more than $4.9 million realized, unrealized profits

* SEC says defendants were connected to Mobileye insiders through Hebrew University of Jerusalem

* SEC says the university developed Mobileye technology and produced numerous current directors and officers at the company

* SEC says Darvasi, a genetics professor, made about $427,000 of profit, while Waldman, an engineer, made about $4.5 million profit

* SEC wins temporary freeze over assets belonging to defendants in two brokerage accounts - court order Further company coverage: