March 23 SEC Files Lawsuit Accusing Two Israeli
Residents Of Insider Trading Ahead Of Intel's
* Agreement to buy Mobileye - court filing
* SEC says Ariel Darvasi, Amir Waldman conducted "remarkably
timed" purchases that resulted in more than $4.9 million
realized, unrealized profits
* SEC says defendants were connected to Mobileye insiders
through Hebrew University of Jerusalem
* SEC says the university developed Mobileye technology and
produced numerous current directors and officers at the company
* SEC says Darvasi, a genetics professor, made about
$427,000 of profit, while Waldman, an engineer, made about $4.5
million profit
* SEC wins temporary freeze over assets belonging to
defendants in two brokerage accounts - court order
