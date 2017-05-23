BRIEF-Freddie Mac expects house price appreciation to be over 5 pct for 2017
May 23 (Reuters) -
* Perils sets second loss estimate for extratropical cyclone Thomas at 249 million euros, up from initial 213 million euros. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Simon Jessop)
MEXICO CITY, June 23 Argentine online marketplace Mercado Libre Inc plans to provide working-capital loans to entrepreneurs in Brazil and Mexico this year, expanding on a program the company launched in its homeland last month.