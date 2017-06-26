June 26 Second Sight Medical Products Inc
* Second Sight Medical Products Inc - On June 20, 2017,
Thomas B. Miller, CFO notified company he was submitting his
resignation as Chief Financial Officer
* Second Sight Medical Products - Miller agreed to remain in
his current role until co announces Q2 results and files form
10-Q for period ending June 30, 2017
* Second Sight Medical Products Inc - Company has commenced
an executive search to identify a suitable replacement for role
