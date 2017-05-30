May 30 Sectra AB

* Q4 order bookings amounted to SEK 349.6 million (447.8).

* Q4 net sales totaled SEK 340.8 million (315.1), up 8.2%. Adjusted for currency fluctuations, sales increased 6.6%.

* Q4 operating profit rose 29.0% to SEK 74.8 million (58.0)

* Says have decided to propose to annual general meeting (AGM) that SEK 4.50 per share be distributed to shareholders through a share redemption program