BRIEF-AB Science presents supportive data from its phase 3 study in severe systemic mastocytosis
* PRESENTS SUPPORTIVE DATA FROM ITS PHASE 3 STUDY IN SEVERE SYSTEMIC MASTOCYTOSIS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 30 Sectra AB
* Q4 order bookings amounted to SEK 349.6 million (447.8).
* Q4 net sales totaled SEK 340.8 million (315.1), up 8.2%. Adjusted for currency fluctuations, sales increased 6.6%.
* Q4 operating profit rose 29.0% to SEK 74.8 million (58.0)
* Says have decided to propose to annual general meeting (AGM) that SEK 4.50 per share be distributed to shareholders through a share redemption program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
BERLIN, June 22 Germany's federal supreme court said on Thursday it had rejected a woman's claim for certification agency TÜV Rheinland to pay compensation for approving faulty breast implants produced by manufacturer PIP until its 2010 closure.