BRIEF-Microport Scientific updates on transfer of interest in Microport Endovascular Shanghai
* Sale side companies and target company entered into equity transfer agreement with fufu
May 2 Sectra AB
* Says signs contract with US cancer center "City of Hope" for enterprise imaging
* Says to install Sectra Enterprise Image Management suite of products for display, transmission, and storage of all images throughout healthcare system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
TRIPOLI, Lebanon, May 26 Six operations have failed to cure the constant pain that Ismael Moustafa suffers since he was wounded in an airstrike on his village in Syria three years ago.