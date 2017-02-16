WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
Feb 16 Sectra AB
* Says Tiger approved for NATO SECRET
* Says the solution thus meets the strict requirements on security imposed within the NATO organization for the communication of classified information
* Says the solution has already been approved by the EU for use at the EU SECRET level Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.