BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
April 27 Secura Group Limited:
* Award of S$4.9 million security services contract by australian International School
* Soverus Pte Ltd has been awarded a security services contract of about s$4.9 million by Australian International School Pte Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways cancelled all its flights from London's two main airports until Saturday evening after a global computer system outage caused massive delays and left planes stuck on runways.