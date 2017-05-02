May 2 Secure Energy Services Inc

* Secure Energy Services reports first quarter adjusted ebitda of $42.2 million and 6% dividend increase

* Q1 revenue c$450.6 million versus I/B/E/S view c$509.5 million

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.02

* Qtrly funds from operation per share $0.24

* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.01, revenue view c$509.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Approved a 6.25% increase to its monthly dividend rate from $.02 to $.02125 per common share