March 23 Secure Trust Bank Plc:
* FY profit before tax of 25.0 million pounds versus 24.8
million pounds year ago
* FY net interest income from continuing operations 103.7
million pounds versus 78.9 million pounds year ago
* Says FY customer deposits increased to £1,151.8 million up
11%
* Says FY overall loan book increased to 1,321.0 million
pounds up 38 percent
* Proposed final dividend of 58p per share payable in May
2017
* Says there has been no material change to underlying
performance of business in early months of 2017
* Says continue to see potential to grow its lending
portfolio
