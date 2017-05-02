Hong Kong stocks snap 5-day winning streak as energy firms hit by oil drop
May 26 Hong Kong stocks broke a five-day winning streak on Friday, as gains in air carriers were offset by weakness in energy shares following a tumble in oil prices.
May 2 Security Bank Corp:
* Qtrly net interest income increased 27 pct to 4.4 billion pesos from php 3.5 billion a year ago
* Qtrly net interest margin was maintained at 3.1 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will stop business of a Yamaguchi Ken-based store, which is mainly engaged in real estate leasing business, on June 30