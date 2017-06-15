BRIEF-Vitasoy International says FY net profit was HK$618 mln
* Fy profit attributable to equity shareholders of company was HK$618 million, an increase of 16%
June 15 Seed Co Ltd:
* Board approved proposal to partially unbundle, list external operations of group on regional stock exchange
* Says shareholders are accordingly advised to exercise caution when dealing in the company's securities Source: bit.ly/2srORhp Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
