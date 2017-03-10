BRIEF-Securities Group board recommends FY cash dividend
* Board recommends FY cash dividend of 5 fils per share
March 10 Segro Plc
* Acquired the 50 per cent interest in the Airport Property Partnership joint venture
* Deal for GBP 365 million
* Acquired the 50 per cent interest for GBP 365 million
* Deal funded with a combination of GBP 216 million of cash and the disposal of GBP 149 million of assets to Aviva Group entities
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue