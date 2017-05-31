May 31 Segro Plc:

* Redemption of 200 mln stg 5.50 per cent notes due 2018 will be redeemed at redemption amount of 210,364,000 stg

* Together with accrued interest, amount represents a premium of approximately 10 million stg above nominal value of notes