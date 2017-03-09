March 9 Nikkei :

* Seibu Holdings plans to start building membership hotels in fiscal 2019 at a pace of about one a year - Nikkei

* By investing 100 billion yen - 200 billion yen totally, Seibu Holdings aims to set up 20 or so locations using properties it owns in resort destinations - Nikkei Source text:(s.nikkei.com/2m43LU9)