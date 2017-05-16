BRIEF-Ningbo Tuopu plans to boost unit's capital by 426.9 mln yuan
* Says it plans to boost unit's capital by 426.9 million yuan ($62.55 million)
May 16Seiko Corp
* Says it resolves to acquire 690 shares (69 percent stake) of nippon-kikai-shoji, which is mainly engaged in sales of packaging machine and packaging machine plant
* Says it will raise voting power in nippon-kikai-shoji to 82 percent (820 shares) from 13 percent (130 shares)
* Says transaction effective May 31
* Says it plans to invest at least 350 million yuan ($51.28 million) in auto parts project