Israel's Frutarom buys 80 pct of Brazilian ice cream maker SDFLC
* Israeli flavour and fine ingredients company Frutarom Industries said on Sunday it acquired 80 percent of SDFLC Brasil Indústria E Comércio Ltda for 110 million real ($33 million).
June 21Sekido Co Ltd
* Says 200,000 units of its second series options were exercised to 200,000 shares of its common stock by EVO FUND, from June 15 to June 21
* Says the shares were exercised at the price of 78 yen per share
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/y8xn7S
Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, June 25 Australia said on Sunday it will push for greater powers to tackle the use of encrypted messaging services used by terrorists and criminals at an upcoming meeting of ministers from the "Five Eyes" intelligence network.